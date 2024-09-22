Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

COF stock opened at $152.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

