Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 189.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,095 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 154.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 869.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.59.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

