Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $9.22 Million Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199,897 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $9,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 489.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,342 shares in the company, valued at $841,746.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half Trading Up 1.2 %

Robert Half stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

