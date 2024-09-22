First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 221,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDL opened at $41.86 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $42.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.85.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

