Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 199.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in American International Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. Barclays began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $73.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.72 and a one year high of $80.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average of $75.68.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $400,732,195 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

