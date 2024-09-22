Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 251 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in General Mills by 409.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 66.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 769.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $74.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

