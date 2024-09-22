Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 101 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,436,000 after acquiring an additional 603,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,588,000 after acquiring an additional 110,319 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,248,000 after acquiring an additional 111,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,266,000 after acquiring an additional 512,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $460.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $430.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.63 and a 52-week high of $465.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.33.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

