Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Citigroup cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.6 %

DHI stock opened at $191.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.41. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

