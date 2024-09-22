205,952 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 205,952 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.08% of SS&C Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after purchasing an additional 79,029 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $9,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,144,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $9,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,576 shares in the company, valued at $25,144,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,690 shares of company stock valued at $43,377,625 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSNC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average of $65.74. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $76.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

