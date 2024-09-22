Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,932 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $11,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,545,000 after acquiring an additional 76,721 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,862,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,149,000 after buying an additional 24,822 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,753,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.3 %

ULTA stock opened at $402.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $368.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.97. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. UBS Group cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $552.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.29.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

