Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,544,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,115,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,073,929,000 after acquiring an additional 206,608 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $482.44 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.49.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

