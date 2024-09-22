KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 114,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 20,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $133.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $133.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.