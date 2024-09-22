Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,233 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $32,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 68.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pool by 232.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Pool by 26.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.00.

Pool Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $364.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

