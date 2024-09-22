Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $45.62.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.43 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNT. Barclays decreased their target price on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

