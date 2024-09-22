Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 587,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $158.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

