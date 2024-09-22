Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,416 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 847,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hayward were worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,419,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,511,000 after purchasing an additional 662,795 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth about $3,606,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,363,000 after purchasing an additional 491,971 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 608,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 429,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth about $952,000.

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $612,426.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,797.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $612,426.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,797.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,815 in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.60 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

