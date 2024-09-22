Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $10.67 Million Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $262.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.37. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $265.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

