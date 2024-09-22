King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 6,363 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.59.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $61.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average of $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $63.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

