King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $858,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 29,720 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 34,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 84,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 24,411 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

CRH opened at $92.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.79. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $93.07. The firm has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

