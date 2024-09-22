King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 250,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 855,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce John Lindeman purchased 4,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,480 shares in the company, valued at $684,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.23 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -92.00%.

UTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

