King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 7,287 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Prologis by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.35.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $125.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

