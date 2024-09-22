King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 21,112 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

