King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,409 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 40.9% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $24.15 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $24.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

