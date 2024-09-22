Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total value of $1,643,885.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,449,733.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,981 shares of company stock worth $115,662,734. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $393.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.04 and a 200 day moving average of $317.22. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.12 and a 12 month high of $393.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

