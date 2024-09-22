Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Holdings Trimmed by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 502.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $205.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.65. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.87 and a 1 year high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Watts Water Technologies

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total transaction of $58,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,237.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $316,623.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,302.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,237.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.