King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 2,042 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 239,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 66,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 748.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,353,000 after acquiring an additional 697,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 26,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,361.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,361.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $422,970 in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of CALM stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of -0.10. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.24.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $640.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.32 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 11.94%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

