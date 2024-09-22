CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Stock Holdings Raised by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.13% of CNX Resources worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $916,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 937.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,195,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 172,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at CNX Resources

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 75,000 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,794.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

Get Our Latest Report on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Price Performance

NYSE CNX opened at $31.88 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $321.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.