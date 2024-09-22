Ieq Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $49.90 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.