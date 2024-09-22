Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $37.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

