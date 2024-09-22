Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,554 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 160,000.0% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $224,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGCP opened at $23.26 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.1134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

