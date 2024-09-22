Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 283.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

