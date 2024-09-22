First Eagle Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $49.52 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.