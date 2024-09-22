XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 5,286 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Assurant by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 783,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,971,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,194,000 after acquiring an additional 139,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,253,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 20.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 566,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,118,000 after acquiring an additional 96,021 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,329.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $194.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.30 and a 12 month high of $199.50. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.60.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

