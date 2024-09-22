Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 169 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 172.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $877.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $820.42 and its 200 day moving average is $792.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $902,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $3,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $902,869.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $883.71.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

