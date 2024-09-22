Brighton Jones LLC Has $578,000 Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $881,848,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $521,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 794,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,215,000 after purchasing an additional 471,099 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,635,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,243,000 after purchasing an additional 376,478 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.74, for a total transaction of $132,707.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,038.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.74, for a total value of $132,707.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total value of $221,339.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,361 shares of company stock valued at $38,024,123 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $384.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.25 and a twelve month high of $385.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.55 and its 200 day moving average is $316.71.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.63.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

