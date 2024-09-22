Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,890 shares of company stock worth $10,853,407 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.7 %

FI stock opened at $177.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $178.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

