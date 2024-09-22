Brighton Jones LLC Has $417,000 Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 442.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,679,000 after acquiring an additional 648,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,073,000 after purchasing an additional 232,787 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,225,000 after buying an additional 132,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,432.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 127,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,140,000 after buying an additional 119,043 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,103.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,899.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,691.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,141.04 and a 12 month high of $2,157.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,530.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,207.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.