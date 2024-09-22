Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,123 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises about 1.4% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KBWB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,368,000 after purchasing an additional 392,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,306,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KBWB opened at $59.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $59.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.33.

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

