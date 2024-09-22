Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $287,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 56,250.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.4 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 974,715 shares of company stock valued at $579,704,927 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

