Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $446,000 Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 104.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 127,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 893,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 644,775 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KBA opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $188.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.50. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

