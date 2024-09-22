Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 693,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 524,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,963,000 after acquiring an additional 161,642 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 490,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,064,000 after purchasing an additional 73,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after buying an additional 50,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.32. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $52.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

