Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 44,862 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 91.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,862 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rollins Financial increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,111,000 after purchasing an additional 83,976 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.10.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

