Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 300 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1,200.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $6,612,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,180,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $350,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $7,898,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MCD opened at $296.83 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.30 and a 200-day moving average of $270.73.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. TD Cowen cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.11.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,193 shares of company stock worth $1,403,593 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

