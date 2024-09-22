Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $176,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 267,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RPV opened at $88.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.47. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $89.71. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

