Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $299.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 565.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.59 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $16,330,609. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.03.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

