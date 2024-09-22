Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 411.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,445 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,712,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,884,000 after acquiring an additional 161,038 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,436,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,771,000 after acquiring an additional 100,932 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter.

DFIC opened at $27.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

