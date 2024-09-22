Nano Trading 3% Higher This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001473 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $123.13 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,752.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.80 or 0.00539909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00107416 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $176.42 or 0.00281145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00030171 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00031379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00076789 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

