Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,017 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.18% of Hilltop worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTH. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 132,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 193,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 17,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $566,009.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 544,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,978,857.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTH. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $32.82 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

