Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0656

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $438.94 million and $10.22 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0656 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00042959 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013146 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007427 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,688,832,913 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

