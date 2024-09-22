King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $3.60 Million Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 68.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,156 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Perficient were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Perficient by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,613 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Perficient by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,786 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Perficient stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $75.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.58 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

